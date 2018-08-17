‘An honest and upright life.’ Governor pardons Fresno pastor facing deportation

Gov. Jerry Brown announced Friday the granting of 36 gubernatorial pardons, given to have those who have “demonstrated exemplary behavior” and lived “productive and law-abiding lives” following past convictions.
Among those pardoned was Rev. Vanna In, a Fresno pastor who gained attention in May after a petition was posted on Change.org.
In, who was 3 years old when he came to the U.S. as a refugee, was arrested in 1994, charged and convicted of second-degree murder and sent to the California Youth Authority.
He was released from custody in 2001 and changed his life, earning a master’s degree from from Fresno Pacific Biblical Seminary and going to work as a vocational placement counselor with Hope Now For Youth in Fresno.
But due to the conviction, the pastor was facing deportation to Cambodia. The pardon will allow him to take his case back to an immigration judge and possibly get his deportation order overturned.
It also gives him the possibility of becoming a U.S. citizen, which he mentioned explicitly in his petition.
Brown wrote in granting the pardon that since In’s release “he has lived an honest and upright life, exhibited good moral character and conducted himself as a law abiding citizen.”
“While the seriousness of the crime can never be minimized, I believed that Mr. In should be permitted to have the chance at remaining in the community to which he has devoted a life of service.”
Comments