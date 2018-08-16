Two found dead in Tulare home. Deputies are investigating

Two people were found dead in a rural Tulare County home on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office reported.
The deaths are considered suspicious.
About 10 a.m., deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the area of Road 124 and Avenue 200 near Tulare after a caller said they had not seen their neighbors for some time.
When deputies arrived, they went into the home and and found two people dead inside, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives are investigating and will send out an update as soon as more details are available.
