Thousands of pot plants seized in Tulare County

Thousands of marijuana plants were seized and destroyed in Tulare County during August.
The date of the seizure is unclear, but Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives found 10,200 pot plants in an area of Coffee Canyon near Springville, which is roughly 20 miles northeast of Porterville.
While removing the plants from the grow site, detectives found several pesticides, chemicals, excess amounts of trash and a diversion of natural waterways.
“All of this has led to a destruction of public land and danger to wildlife,” the office said in a news release.
A campsite was also set up in the area, the news release said, but detectives were unable to identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 or the anonymous tip line, TipNow, at 559-725-4194.
