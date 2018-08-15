Saint Agnes ranks among top 50 regional California hospitals

Saint Agnes Medical Center has made the U.S. News & World Report list of 50 top regional hospitals in California in 2018.
The northeast Fresno hospital ranked at 43. The magazine on Tuesday released its rankings of national, state and regional hospitals. Saint Agnes was the only hospital in the central San Joaquin Valley to make the Top 50.
Saint Agnes ranked as “high performing” in three measures — chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases (COPD), heart bypass surgery and heart failure.
Four California hospitals made it onto the magazine’s honor roll of the top 20 hospitals in the United States. The University of California at San Francisco ranked No. 6; Stanford Hospital, No. 9; UCLA Medical Center, No. 7; and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, No. 8.
The top five hospitals nationally were the Mayo Clinic based in Rochester, Minn.; Cleveland Clinic; Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital; and the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor.
