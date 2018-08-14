3.5-magnitude earthquake felt in western Fresno County, U.S. Geological Survey reports

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded Tuesday in Monterey County town of Parkfield and appears to have been felt as far east as Coalinga and Avenal.
The United States Geological Survey recorded the earthquake, at least .75 miles west of Parkfield, at 2:52 p.m. The seismic waves on the map reached parts of western Fresno County.
Parkfield is located along the San Andreas Fault zone. The USGS reported the intensity of Tuesday’s earthquake was not strong enough to cause damage to structures.
