Man drowns in Avocado Lake and alcohol was a factor, sheriff’s office says

A man drowned at Avocado Lake on Sunday and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol appears to have played a factor in the incident.
Just after 5 p.m. deputies received calls of man drowning in the lake. Officers arrived and began to patrol the lake before bringing in a boating and diving team to search for the swimmer.
A witness who had been with the victim said that he had been drinking and decided to swim across the lake instead of going around. As he swam, he went under and never came back up.
His body was recovered after an hour and a half of searching through murky water and poor visibility.
