Firefighters’ top goal: Keep Ferguson Fire out of Yosemite Valley

With containment of the Ferguson Fire at 80 percent, firefighters Friday worked to keep the nearly month-old blaze out of Yosemite Valley, authorities reported.
They are concentrating on securing an area between El Portal Road and Wawona Road by doing tactical burning operations along Wawona Road north toward Turtle Dome in an operation that is expected to take two to three days.
Temperatures continue to be brutal for firefighters, between 97 and 106 degrees, but increased humidity between 12 percent and 22 percent will aid firefighting efforts due to a continuing temperature inversion.
