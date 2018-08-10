New stores, including coffee shop, coming to this southeast Clovis neighborhood

Residents in the fast-growing Loma Vista neighborhood of eastern Clovis have been waiting patiently for retail stores to arrive in their neck of the woods. That day is drawing closer.
Andy Haussler, community and economic development director, said plans are in the works for a Starbucks, an ampm convenience store and an Arco gas station on the northwest corner of Leonard and Shaw avenues. The property also has room for a smaller grocery store, retail store or a causal sit-down restaurant.
“I could see a pizza place being real popular there,” Haussler said.
The 6-acre property is still just a dirt lot but has room for a 30,000-square-foot grocery store. Haussler said he’s been in contact with several national grocery store chains that have expressed interest in the space. Those talks are ongoing.
“Grocery stores are evolving and looking for a smaller footprint to put new stores in, “ he said. “And this spot would be good for that.”
Next door to the grocery store spot is space for a 10,000-square-foot retail store or restaurant. The Starbucks will have a drive-thru and sit closest to Shaw Avenue along with the convenience store and gas station, according to a site plan filed with the city of Clovis.
The first phase of the commercial development is expected to begin within the next year, or sooner, Haussler said.
Dwight Kroll, city of Clovis planning and development director, said there is also a 40-acre plot just south of Shaw that is slated for retail stores, restaurants, an apartment building, new fire station and community park that will include an outdoor amphitheater.
Neighbors have been anxiously waiting to see commercial development in their neighborhood. There is very little shopping, grocery stores or restaurants in the immediate area.
Katrina Floyd-Gonzales, who lives in a DeYoung’s Trailside development, is excited about having services, like a gas station, closer to where she lives.
“It makes life a lot easier knowing that I can get up in the morning and drive someplace close to get gas, instead of having to drive several blocks down the street,” she said. “We have been waiting for things that are close by and even within walking distance.”
Floyd-Gonzales has lived in her home since February and was drawn to the area by the rural feel, the housing, and the city’s walking trail system.
The area is one of the city’s hottest growth spots, encompassing about 3,300 acres. Loma Vista is bounded roughly by Locan Avenue to the west, McCall to the east, Bullard to the North and the Gould Canal to the south. Drive down Shaw Avenue and you will see signs for nearly every major home builder in the region.
Haussler estimated that Loma Vista is nearly 60 percent built out, meaning home lots have been created and developers are actively buliding on them. When the neighborhood is complete, it will include nearly 10,000 homes and about 30,000 people.
“This area has seen significant expansion over the last several years,” he said. “And with that many rooftops out there, this market has yet to be tapped.”
