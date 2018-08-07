It’s probably a good time to buy a mask and change the filter on the air conditioner

The gagging smoke that has blanketed the central San Joaquin Valley for days is going nowhere soon and could be at choking levels into next week.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District expects winds to continue to blow smoke into the Valley from the Ferguson Fire that has burned into Yosemite National Park.

And there’s a new concern: The Holy Fire in Orange County could affect air quality in the South Valley. “We’re anticipating we’re going to begin to see that smoke come into the south end of the Valley in the next day or two,” said Jaime Holt, an air district spokeswoman.

Smoke from the Holy Fire probably will not make it into Fresno unless winds change, Holt said.

Smoke from California fires has made the air in Fresno hazy and unhealthy for sensitive groups. On Tuesday, the air quality reached a danger zone due to soot from the Ferguson Fire.

On Tuesday morning, air quality in Fresno and Clovis measured at a real-time air time advisory Level 4 — just one notch below the most unhealthy level.

The air in Fresno was worse Tuesday morning than in Beijing, China. But Beijing was having thunderstorms, Holt said. “It’s a jump to say we have worse air quality than Beijing on a daily basis,” she said, but the wildfire smoke in the Valley is horrific. “Yesterday, I had people calling and people thought there was a campfire going on next door,” Holt said.

Wildfire smoke is a nasty mixture of gases and fine, microscopic particles that can get deep inside lungs and trigger asthma attacks or aggravate heart and lung problems. And breathing the toxic air can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The recommendation is for people to stay indoors in air conditioning, Holt said. “We are taking this very seriously Air quality is bad and we want people to protect themselves.”