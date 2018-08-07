Immigrant rights advocates denounce ICE before Fresno supervisors meeting

Recent arrests of undocumented immigrants sparked a rally Tuesday in frontof Fresno County Hall of Records, where the Board of Supervisors is tackling the sticky subject of federal immigration agents roaming the courthouse.
Dozens of immigration rights advocates attended the 8:30 a.m. rally in response to the first public forum under the Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds (TRUTH) Act.
Under the Truth Act, local jurisdictions and law enforcement are required to hold a community forum to allow the public to know what federal immigrations agents are doing in their community.
The rally was aimed at Sheriff Margaret Mims, who has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff’s officials were set to give a report Tuesday to the board about ICE enforcement in the community.
Jennifer Rojas, a rally organize,r said the group was present to ensure her community’s sentiments were reflected at the forum. “Our community is made up of immigrants,” Rojas said, adding that immigrants are an “integral” part of the community.
Tuesday’s rally was peaceful, with the exception of a few tense moments.
A lone counter protestor, who identified himself as Ben Bergquam, a member of Fight Sanctuary State, attended the rally. Bergquam said he is a supporter of President Trump and his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
During the rally, he held a sign that read: “Thank you Sheriff Mims.” He also held cell phone camera to take video of the rally participants.
As rally participants spoke to the gathering, Bergquam interrupted them by shouting: “Follow the law. We need a wall.” His words caused a few participants to debate him.
Afterward Bergquam said rally participants are undermining local law enforcement and ICE agents in their efforts to rid Fresno County and California of undocumented immigrants.
“Thousands of criminal aliens are murdering and victimizing U.S. citizens every day,” he said.
From Jan. 1, 2018 through June 28, the Sheriff’s Office had 330 ICE holds/detainers received, according to data. There were no ICE interviews conducted at the county jails during the same period due to changes under the state’s Sanctuary Law.
There were three ICE transfers, all from Mexico, during the same time, according to data. In 2017, the Sheriff’s Office had 549 ICE holds/retainers, according to data.
A total of eight ICE interviews were conducted at county jails during that year. There were a total of 223 transfers to ICE in 2017, with the majority, or 195, being of Mexican nationality, followed by 14 from El Salvador and five from Laos, according to data.
This story will be updated.
