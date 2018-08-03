Ferguson fire burns 73,560 acres after growing by 4,120 acres Friday morning

The Ferguson Fire burned 73,560 acres by Friday morning and remained only 41 percent contained as the closure of Yosemite Valley remained in effect until Aug. 5, authorities reported.

The fire, burning near Yosemite, consumed 4,120 acres overnight.

There are 2,845 firefighters and support personnel fighting the blaze and 14 helicopters 136 engines and 66 bulldozers have also been thrown into the battle.

Big Oak Flat Road, (Highway 120) remains closed between Crane Flat and the Big Oak Flat entrance of Yosemite National Park to facilitate firefighting efforts. The only entrance to the park is through Lee Vining to Crane Flat.

Warmer and drier conditions continue, increasing fire activity, the authorities reported.

There will be a community meeting Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Christian Center, 40299 Highway 49 in Oakhurst to update residents about the fire.