Barbara Hunt sits at her mother’s house in Fresno, CA. relating the problem encountered after she registered for two separate school district elections. Hunt, who had been told she could register for two but would have to choose one if she happened to win both school board elections, was later informed that vying for two different seats was not permitted. Photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2004 in Fresno, CA. (Eric Paul Zamora-Fresno Bee)
West Fresno activist Barbara Hunt dies, remembered as city hall ‘gadfly,’ ‘Black queen’

By Brianna Calix

bcalix@fresnobee.com

August 02, 2018 03:33 PM

Stories in The Bee’s archives described Barbara Hunt as a “ranter-in-residence” and “gadfly” at Fresno City Hall.

In a 2008 story about her write-in bid to be Fresno’s mayor, Hunt told The Bee the race was personal to her. “I watched Fresno grow,” she said.

Indeed, she did.

Hunt lived on South Walnut Avenue and for a time was a sheet metal worker. Most knew her for her political activism. She served on the West Fresno school board and attended Fresno City Council meetings for more than 40 years, running for city council twice and mayor.

Hunt died July 27 from cancer. She was 71.

Barbara Hunt discusses her life in front of her mother’s house in West Fresno. Hunt was elected to the West Fresno School Board. (Nov. 23, 2004)
Family, friends and community leaders gathered Thursday for a celebration of life in her memory at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Home in southwest Fresno.

“She was outspoken in her desire to leave a legacy that was worthy of Fresno’s children and of its future generations,” her obituary read. “Barbara’s family and friends will miss her spirit and tenacity. For that which she loved, she fought fiercely.”

Beverly Cox, Hunt’s daughter, said her mother was a survivor and fighter. “I love my mom,” she said. “She will be deeply missed.”

Hunt confronted city and educational leaders on issues such as race, zoning, money management, development and the neglect of west Fresno.

Hunt advocated for bringing jobs to Fresno’s poverty-stricken neighborhoods and challenged city leaders on development deals. One of those was the city’s foiled plans with Donald Trump (long before his successful presidential run) for Running Horse, the luxury golf and housing development.

“For a long time, we’ve sent the money from (poor parts of) Fresno to surrounding areas. It’s time to bring the money here,” Hunt said in 2008. “We need to give it to the people like we were going to give it to Donald Trump.”

Ballpark facilitator Jerry Cook, right, rubs his brow as Barbara Hunt, left, at mike, voices her opposition to the proposed baseball stadium downtown during a press conference with local business leaders. Hunt feels the money should be spent on education and jobs for the area instead. Oct. 23, 1997
Lula Tucker, who served on the West Fresno school board with Hunt, described her on Thursday as a “strong, beautiful Black queen,” saying Hunt made history and left a legacy, all while wearing a smile.

Fresno City Councilman Clint Oliver, who represents central Fresno’s District 7, also attended the ceremony and presented to Hunt’s family a plaque from Mayor Lee Brand and a proclamation from the office of Councilman Oliver Baines, who represents District 3. Hunt once challenged Baines in an election.

“It was my privilege to get to hear Barbara speak to us many, many times at City Hall,” Olivier said, prompting unexpected laughter from the audience. “The truth is, Barbara was the eighth council member on the City Council. … Barbara Hunt held the city of Fresno accountable. She favored transparent, open, fair and equitable government.”

Olivier said once Hunt called him out at a City Council meeting, pointing at him, and said he wasn’t paying attention or listening. “She was right,” Olivier said.

Hunt also was passionate about education. Although she dropped out of Edison High as a teenager, she later earned her diploma from Fresno Adult School with straight As. She went on to earn an associate’s degree in human services from Fresno City College. She once tried to run for two different school boards simultaneously.

Barbara Ann Hunt, mother of NFL player Ron Cox spoke Wednesday at the Fresno Adult School graduation at the Warnors Theatre. Hunt dropped out of Edison high as a teenager and returned to school at the adult school where she earned straight A’s. (June 16, 1994)
Cal Johnson, a Fresno Unified trustee, said Hunt encouraged him to run for school board. “She walked with her shoes off to put my signs up,” he said. “She was a very dynamic lady. She understood the issues.”

Retired Bee reporter, George Hostetter, got to know Hunt while covering City Hall in the late 1990s. He said Hunt was big on collecting city documents, especially the long, tricky, single-spaced documents on bonds.

“Barbara was a true patriot. She believed in democracy, and she believed that democracy depends on participation of the people,” Hostetter said. “She acted on her beliefs. She threw herself into the civic affairs of Fresno, and she spoke her mind. Fresno was a much better place for her dedication.”

Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix

