West Fresno activist Barbara Hunt dies, remembered as city hall ‘gadfly,’ ‘Black queen’

Barbara Hunt sits at her mother’s house in Fresno, CA. relating the problem encountered after she registered for two separate school district elections. Hunt, who had been told she could register for two but would have to choose one if she happened to win both school board elections, was later informed that vying for two different seats was not permitted. Photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2004 in Fresno, CA. (Eric Paul Zamora-Fresno Bee) ERIC PAUL ZAMORA Fresno Bee Staff Photo