Big Fresno Fair holding job fair to fill nearly 500 positions

The Big Fresno Fair is hosting its annual job fair on Thursday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Commerce Building at the fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., in Fresno.
The fair is hoping to fill nearly 500 positions for the upcoming 2018 Big Fresno Fair. Available positions include: parking and admission ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, customer service representatives, janitorial staff, maintenance staff, horse racing staff, security guards, concessions, museum docents and more.
Fair management and department supervisors said they are looking for people with a strong work ethic and a high level of customer service.
Applications will be available on-site, but you can also download one ahead of time at http://www.fresnofair.com/fairgrounds-employment, then fill it out and make copies prior to attending the job fair.
Copy machines will also be available on-site at the event. Interested applicants must also bring their photo identification. Business professional attire is strongly encouraged.
The 2018 Big Fresno Fair runs Oct. 3-14. For more information about job fair call 559-650-3247, email info@fresnofair.com or visit www.FresnoFair.com.
