Ferguson Fire jumps to 68,610 acres, burns 5,727 acres overnight

The Ferguson Fire grew to 68,601 acres by Thursday morning after burning 5,727 acres overnight, authorities reported.
Spot fires prompted a precautionary evacuation of Wawona Wednesday evening as firefighters began constructing a containment line at Big Creek according to a national forest spokesman.
There was some good news related to the fire Thursday morning, as the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District reported better air quality for the Central San Joaquin Valley, which had experience a spike in particulate matter related to smoke from the blaze.
Containment of the blaze, which erupted July 13, remained at 39 percent. There are 3,344 firefighters and support personnel battling the blaze, along with 14 helicopters and 49 bulldozers. Two firefighters have been killed in the effort and 11 injured.
Firefighters prepared containment lines along Wawona Road Wednesday to further box in the fire and protect the community of Foresta should the direction of the blaze shift.
One the north side of the fire, the Big Oak Flat Road was closed because of smoke and congestion from firefighting vehicles and equipment. The road is closed west of Crane Flat, and the only entrance into Yosemite National Park is from Lee Vining, along Highway 395.
A high-pressure system above the Ferguson Fire continues to weaken, resulting in warmer and drier conditions. According to the the forest service spokesman, this will produce taller smoke columns in the next few days.
Comments