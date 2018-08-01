Ferguson Fire containment advancing, but alert for unhealthy air in Valley continues

Firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park advanced containment of the blaze to 39 percent Wednesday morning as the fire footprint increased 4,809 acres overnight.

The fire, which erupted July 13, has burned 63,883 acres, authorities reported. The cause remains under investigation.

Air quality continued to be degraded in the Fresno area as the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District reported that the level of fine particulate matter was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

A total of 3,558 firefighters are working to suppress the fire. There have been two deaths on the fire lines and nine others have been injured.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Firefighters are setting back fires along the Wawona Road, toward Wawona Campground and working to contain the fire as it spreads southeast from El Portal, and scouting locations to build more lines to contain the fire, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Forestry.

The closure of Yosemite Valley, Wawona Road, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the Merced Grove of Giant Sequoias, Hetch Hetchy, and other areas was extended through Aug. 5, the forest service said Wednesday.

In the Stanislaus National Forrest, officials closed several roads and trails in the Groveland Ranger District, from Ferguson Ridge in the South to Pilot Ridge in the north. The closure is expect to continue until Sept. 30.