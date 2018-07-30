Fire at vacant apartment is under investigation. Crews quickly dispatched the flames

Fresno Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire near Normal and McKinley Avenues Monday afternoon.
Flames could be seen coming from the window of the front door when crews arrived around 4:45 p.m, according to Robert Castillo with the Fresno Fire Department.
The apartment, which has been vacant for at least a year, has had reports of squatters living inside in the past and there were reports of people existing the back when crew arrived, Castillo said.
“Our crews went into rescue mode,” he said.
No one was found in or around the apartment, and crews had the fire knocked down with 12 minutes.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but an investigator was on the scene and was reviewing camera footage from business in the area..
“The damage inside is pretty extensive, not just related to this fire,” Castillo said.
“This building has been vacant a long time.”
