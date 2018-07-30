Former Hanford coach among dead in crash that killed former Lemoore mayor

The Madera County coroner’s office has released the names of three of the five people killed Saturday in a fiery car crash at a rural intersection.
They are Taylor Hanning Scott, 32, of Laton; Joe Frank Avila Jr., 75, of Hanford; and William Morris Siegel Jr., 49, of Lemoore.
The identities of the two others who died are not yet known, the coroner’s office said.
About 11:10 a.m. Saturday, a Chevy Silverado pickup truck carrying the driver and two passengers was heading south on Road 30 when it was hit by a Dodge Charger heading west on Avenue 9, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver of the Charger ran a stop sign.
Siegel is a former mayor of Lemoore who served two terms on the Lemoore City Council. A family member said Siegel was on his way home from a golf tournament with friends.
Avila is a former Hanford Bullpups football coach and world-class fastpitch softball player who was inducted into the International Softball Congress Hall of Fame in 2010, according to Andy Boogaard, a former Fresno Bee sports reporter.
Avila was a Laton High grad who starred in football and baseball at Reedley College, he said.
This story will be updated.
