9 injured in crash near Lindsay. A young girl was unresponsive, CHP says

A young girl was taken in critical condition to a Visalia hospital after a crash Saturday on Highway 65 south of Lindsay, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Porterville CHP Officer Julie Lavender said nine people were injured in the accident, including the young girl who was unresponsive when she was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.
The severity of injuries to the others ranged from moderate to major. Seven children were involved. All nine of the injured were taken to Kaweah Delta.
The accident was reported around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Lavender said a Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Highway 65 when a Toyota Camry westbound on Road 208 pulled into the pickup’s path.
Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, Lavender said. The investigation is focused on why the Camry drove into the pickup’s path. All of the injured appeared to have been wearing seatbelts, according to Lavender.
