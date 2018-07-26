A compassionate woman uses Twitter to help store owner celebrate a happy anniversary

A northwest Fresno store owner was all ready to celebrate his store’s 35th anniversary Wednesday.

He’d bought sodas and snacks, and decorated his store for fellow customers to enjoy.

Except, no one showed up.

But what happened next showcased the power of social media while also displaying the good in people, one customer in particular.

This is Dave. He owns Sunrise Health in Fresno, Ca. Today is his stores 35th anniversary and he was expecting people to come in. He bought cupcakes, soda & decorations and NO ONE showed up. I just got here and he brought everything out to celebrate. Can we get him so recongnition pic.twitter.com/MOSevdzqZE — kayla (@kaylaaa_jackson) July 26, 2018

Customer Kayla Jackson entered the vitamins store and noticed all the cupcakes and decor, but also the dead atmosphere.

Upon learning why there were cupcakes out from the owner, identified as Dave, Jackson decided to try to help him out.

Jackson went on Twitter asking others to help celebrate with Dave and his store’s anniversary.

She posted the store’s number and address, and asked people to call him and visit the shop.

One of her posts generated more than 9,000 re-tweets and 20,000 likes.

She even got some of her friends to come in.





“He’s such a sweet old man and people take him for granted,” Jackson wrote.

People eventually started calling and wishing Dave an happy anniversary, and came in and made purchases.

In Jackson’s final update on Twitter, she states that Dave told her husband: “I feel so strong now! I wanna stay open for five more years. Thanks so much guys.”