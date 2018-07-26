Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for Mariposa County due to Ferguson Fire

Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County because of the Ferguson Fire.

The fire “has threatened homes and critical infrastructure and caused power outages and the evacuation of residents,” the governor’s office said.

The Ferguson fire has been burning since July 13 and has consumed more than 43,000 acres. the declaration said, along with forcing a partial closure of Yosemite National Park.

All state agencies are ordered to help the Office of Emergency Services in assisting local government.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

FresnoBee.com has the Ferguson Fire covered. Support local journalism that delivers the latest news. Subscribe today.