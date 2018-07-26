Yosemite National Park’s history of wildfires

The Ferguson wildfire has forced thousands to evacuate Yosemite, but this isn't the first time a wildfire has ravaged Yosemite.




Local

Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for Mariposa County due to Ferguson Fire

By Lewis Griswold

lgriswold@fresnobee.com

July 26, 2018 04:31 PM

Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday declared a state of emergency for Mariposa County because of the Ferguson Fire.

The fire “has threatened homes and critical infrastructure and caused power outages and the evacuation of residents,” the governor’s office said.

The Ferguson fire has been burning since July 13 and has consumed more than 43,000 acres. the declaration said, along with forcing a partial closure of Yosemite National Park.

All state agencies are ordered to help the Office of Emergency Services in assisting local government.

Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold

