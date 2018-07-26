Commercial leases and developments for July 27

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 1,954 square feet at 7061 N. Whitney, Suite 102 in Fresno to KOVA Healthcare, Inc. from Irene and John Nelson. Zack Kaufman was the agent in cooperation with Pirie Properties.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 1,211 square feet at northwest corner of Herndon and Marion avenues in Clovis to Robertitos Taco Shop from Old Farm Enterprise. Terri Giovacchini, Chase Lemley and Rick Amerine were the agent.
▪ 5,683 square feet at 4140 N. Brawley Ave. #101 in Fresno to AgroFresh,Inc. from Donald and Linda Pickett. James Griffin and Tony Cortopassi were the agents.
Fortune Associates
▪ 2,638 square feet at 2152 E. Copper Ave. in Fresno to Solutions by Design from Copper River Office Partners Holding, LLC. Brett Fugman of Fortune Associates in cooperation with Bobby Fena of Colliers International.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 356 square feet at 2431 N. 10th St. in Hanford to Winne Furrer and Sklylar Mortensen from Paul Daley. Mike Porte was the agent.
▪ 800 square feet at 1507 1/2 Dockery Ave. in Selma to TRC Solutions, Inc. from Creekside Investments, LLC. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 1,720 square feet at 2447 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford to Democratic Congressional Committee from Paul Daley. Porte was the agent.
▪ 3,278 square feet at 1175 Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Clovis to California Institute of Medical Science, Inc. from Clovis I, LLC. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Beau Plumlee of Colliers International.
▪ 4,793 square feet at 2595 N. Purdue in Fresno to ECO Landscape Management, Inc. from Tricoz, LLC. Ethan Smith, Ron Stoltenberg, and Simon were the agents.
▪ 9,100 square feet at 525 Burke Avenue in Visalia to Airgas USA from Howard Ranch. Porte was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 24,166 square feet at 1340 Kern St. in Fresno to Mauyk OO Dhamma Center from Fresno Buddhist Church. Mike Ryan and Zack Kaufman were the agents in cooperation with Bazil Zin of Realty International.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1.72 acres of land at 788 and 804 E. Bush St. in Lemoore to Sunay Hospitality Corp. from Majors, Majors & Majors. Jeff Wolpert was the agent.
