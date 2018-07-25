Attic fire in Clovis makes home ‘uninhabitable’

A fire that broke out in the attic of a Clovis home Thursday morning has displaced a family, the Clovis Fire Department said.
The single-story home was occupied by an older couple in the process of moving out, Fire Chief John Binaski said. Fire and smoke damage made the home “uninhabitable,” he said.
The fire was reported before 10 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Stanford Avenue, in the area of Gettysburg and Fordham avenues. It took about 15 minutes for fire crews to put it out.
The cause is not known and is under investigation.
