Fire at Fresno and Irwin

House destroyed in early morninging fire
By
Up Next
House destroyed in early morninging fire
By

Local

House fire sends up plume of smoke, adding to Fresno’s already dingy air

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

July 25, 2018 07:02 AM

An early morning fire destroyed a vacant home in southwest Fresno Wednesday, sending a plume of smoke high into the city’s air, adding to particulate pollution from the Ferguson Fire raging near Yosemite National Park

Battalion Chief Rod Stogdell said the fire erupted about 5:30 a.m. at Fresno Street and Irwin Avenue. The cause was under investigation. Another fire broke out at the boarded-up building several days ago, Irwin said.

The cause and the amount of damage are under investigation.

  Comments  