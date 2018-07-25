House fire sends up plume of smoke, adding to Fresno’s already dingy air

An early morning fire destroyed a vacant home in southwest Fresno Wednesday, sending a plume of smoke high into the city’s air, adding to particulate pollution from the Ferguson Fire raging near Yosemite National Park
Battalion Chief Rod Stogdell said the fire erupted about 5:30 a.m. at Fresno Street and Irwin Avenue. The cause was under investigation. Another fire broke out at the boarded-up building several days ago, Irwin said.
The cause and the amount of damage are under investigation.
