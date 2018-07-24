Though Ferguson Fire grows, evacuation order lifted for some residents

A mandatory evacuation order was lifted for Mariposa Pines residents on Tuesday evening, even as the Ferguson Fire creeps toward Yosemite Valley and forced visitor evacuations.
There are even worries that Highway 41 could become unsafe.
Nonetheless, Scott Road from Best Road to the end of Hites Cove Road was re-opened to residents at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Jerseydale Road between lower Best Road and Triangle Road, however, is still under mandatory evacuation, the U.S. Forest Service said.
Cal Fire said although the fire remained calm throughout Tuesday, it still grew 1,693 acres to 37,795 acres. It is 26 percent contained.
Yosemite Valley, the Wawona area and the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias will close Wednesday at noon, and are expected to reopen Sunday.
Firefighters were able to create containment lines north of the Merced River on Tuesday, near the 2013 Rim Fire burn scar, Cal Fire said. Crews also removed unburned vegetation between containment lines and the fire on its eastern edge.
One firefighter has died, six have been injured and 3,494 structures remain threatened since the fire began July 13, Cal Fire said.
The next community meeting will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Greeley Hill Community Center.
