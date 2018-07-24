YARTS suspending services after Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley

The bus service that takes visitors in and out of Yosemite National Park announced it was suspending its services until further notice after park officials announced they are closing Yosemite Valley due to the Ferguson Fire.

The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System has bus services scheduled to arrive to the park Wednesday, but the transit service said the buses will arrive without passengers and instead will give visitors within the park a ride out of the park.

The buses will arrive to Yosemite Valley from Fresno, Sonora and Merced areas by 10 a.m. and will depart the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center at different times throughout the day. A full list of routes and schedules is available on the YARTS website.

The Ferguson Fire has consumed 36,587 acres of wild land and is 25 percent contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A Cal Fire worker died fighting the fire and six other firefighters have been injured since the fire began July 13 near El Portal.

The fire has not reached Yosemite National Park, but officials said Tuesday that smoke levels were becoming hazardous. Visitors at the park were asked to evacuate by noon Wednesday.

The closures in Yosemite Valley were expected to be lifted by Sunday.

For more information on the YARTS services, contact the office at 877-989-2787.