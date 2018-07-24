One dead in two-vehicle crash near Oakhurst, CHP reports

One person died in a two-vehicle head-on crash near Oakhurst, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash at Road 222 and Pettitt Road was called in at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday.
Officer Luis Lugo said a Kia Forte traveling west on Road 222 collided with a Hyundai Tuscon traveling east. The solo driver of the Kia died at the scene, he said.
The driver of the Tuscon had minor injuries and was taken by a helicopter to a landing site where an ambulance could pick her up. The male passenger did not appear to be hurt.
Road 222 is also known as Bass Lake Road. The location is about halfway between Yosemite Forks and Bass Lake.
The road remained closed as of late afternoon. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
