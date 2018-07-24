Ferguson Fire 25 percent contained as authorities plan community meeting

Authorities will meet with the mountain community Tuesday morning to provide an update on the battle against the Ferguson Fire, which has consumed 36,587 acres since erupting July 13.

Containment of the fire grew to 25 percent Tuesday as 3,311 firefighters, 45 helicopters, 194 water tenders and 52 bulldozers continue to fight the blaze day and night.

The meeting will start at 11 a.m. at the Yosemite Valley Auditorium, 9035 Village Drive in Yosemite National Park. Representatives of CalFire, the Forest Service and the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an overview of the current situation.

A Forest Service spokesman said the fire was relatively calm overnight as a heavy inversion layer kept fire activity to a minimum. Fire crews continued to build containment lines.

