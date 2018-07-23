Missing Fresno area man located after sheriff puts out call for public's help

Update: The sheriff’s office reports Cisco has been located.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 55-year-old man missing since July 16 from the area of East Kings Canyon Road and South Clovis Avenue.
Craig Cisco suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease, which requires him to take medication and it is critical that he be located soon, according to spokesman Tony Botti.
Cisco is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighs 195 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He has tattoos on both arms.
Anyone who believes that they have seen Cisco is asked to call sheriff’s dispatchers at 559-600-3111.
Comments