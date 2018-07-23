Ferguson Fire spreads to 33,743 acres, but containment grows

The Ferguson Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park spread to 33,743 acres Monday morning, but firefighters increased containment to 13 percent, authorities reported.

One non-residential structure has been destroyed in the fire. North of the Stanislaus River, firefighters are using heavy equipment teamed with hand crews to widen roads and build fire lines. To the south, a forest service spokesman said DC-10 tanker planes and helicopters are being used to slow the fire’s speed.

On the western edge of the fire, crews are mopping up hot spots in Jerseydale.

Yosemite National Park remains open, but Highway 140 through the Merced River canyon (and near where the fire started July 13) is closed. Highways 41 and 120 are open to the park.

SIGN UP