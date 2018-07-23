A sign thanking firefighters battling the Ferguson Fire, is displayed in front of the Midpines Country Store along Highway 140 in Midpines, Calif., on Saturday, July 21, 2018. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County, has burned more than 27,000 acres and is seven percent contained.
Ferguson Fire spreads to 33,743 acres, but containment grows

By Jim Guy

July 23, 2018 07:38 AM

The Ferguson Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park spread to 33,743 acres Monday morning, but firefighters increased containment to 13 percent, authorities reported.

One non-residential structure has been destroyed in the fire. North of the Stanislaus River, firefighters are using heavy equipment teamed with hand crews to widen roads and build fire lines. To the south, a forest service spokesman said DC-10 tanker planes and helicopters are being used to slow the fire’s speed.

On the western edge of the fire, crews are mopping up hot spots in Jerseydale.

Yosemite National Park remains open, but Highway 140 through the Merced River canyon (and near where the fire started July 13) is closed. Highways 41 and 120 are open to the park.

