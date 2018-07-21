CHP targeted farm labor vehicle safety after 1999 tragedy, and now roads are more SAFE

The California Highway Patrol is the largest state law enforcement agency in the United States. Since 1929, the CHP’s mission has been to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to the people of California. And that service extends beyond basic policing work to initiatives like the Safety & Farm Labor Vehicle Education (SAFE) Program.
SAFE was established following a 1999 traffic collision that left 13 farm laborers dead.
The SAFE program currently consists of one sergeant and six officers charged with maintaining vehicle compliance and promoting education to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities attributed to farm labor vehicles. Before the program’s inception there were 37 fatalities resulting in traffic collisions involving an FLV. Since early 2000 there has only been one fatality as a result of a traffic collision involving an FLV. SAFE has contributed to that drop with three key steps:
Education – Officers within the program travel around the Valley and offer free presentations geared for both laborers and contractors. These presentations are conducted in both English and Spanish and cover the various ways to maintain safety while traveling to and from the work sites as well making sure farm laborers are aware of their rights as employees.
Inspections – To become certified as an FLV, a vehicle must pass a non-punitive safety inspection. Weekly inspections are offered at the Visalia, Merced and Fresno area CHP offices. Inspectors also ensure each driver has a valid class A or B license.
Enforcement – Officers follow the crop season which helps determine when and where they will focus their efforts. Officers keep an eye out for unsafe driving behaviors, as well as other vehicle code violations. By being proactive with enforcement, officers work to prevent tragedies from occurring.
When SAFE officers find a break from executing the above goals, they are busy giving back to the communities they serve. In fact, the SAFE program is constantly leading Central Division with hours spent dedicated to community service, mainly through school visits.
CHP Officer Robert Montano can be reached at rmontano@chp.ca.gov. For more from the CHP Central Division, go to the division’s Facebook page.
