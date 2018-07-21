Firefighters want to know why outbuilding, garage went up in flames

Fresno firefighters called a blaze at a southeast Fresno home suspicious after flames burned an outbuilding and a garage Saturday.
Fire Battalion Chief Devin McGuire said firefighters arrived at the home on the 4700 block of East El Monte Way to heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the home. The residents got out and none were injured, but three others were treated for shortness of breath. McGuire said those people were not residents of the home.
There was minor damage to the actual home, which is about 1,200 square feet, McGuire said. But the home is not habitable and the residents will likely get help from the Red Cross since power and gas was cut off. McGuire said the fire began in back of the home near an alley and burned through the outside structures before it made its way toward the home. The cause of the fire is unknown.
Investigators were called out as well as the Community Emergency Response Team, who provided water and wet towels for firefighters under a shady tree. McGuire said about 35 firefighters responded to the house fire. Medical personnel evaluated some.
The fire department also got reports of two other fires in the area near Saturday’s house fire. McGuire said one of those was a spot fire that may have been started from embers flying from the house fire. The other fire was unconfirmed.
