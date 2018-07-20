Horse Creek fire in Sequoia National Park is small but has potential to spread

A new forest fire in Sequoia National Park is only six acres but fire fighters want it out because it’s in rugged terrain and could spread.
The Horse Creek fire, caused by lightning, was first reported Thursday. It is visible on the south side of the road to Mineral King and is near the top of a ridge between the east fork of the Kaweah River and Horse Creek, west of Hockett trail in a designated wilderness area.
Fire information officer Mike Theune said the fire is in an area of steep terrain, high tree mortality and no trail access for firefighters. As a result, “the fire is receiving a full suppression response,” he said.
The park service is using a helicopter to drop water on the fire.
The Atwell-Hockett Trail and the Tar Gap Trail are closed, but Mineral King Road remains open.
Drivers to Mineral King are asked to drive carefully because they are likely to encounter firefighters and firefighting equipment on or near the road. Smoke is possible in the Mineral King area.
Two other small, lightning-caused fires in the Mineral King area are being monitored. The Fowler Fire was discovered July 12, and is located in the interior of the Mosquito Prescribed Burn of 2014. The Monarch Fire, discovered Friday, is near the Timber Gap Trail. Both will be monitored by air.
