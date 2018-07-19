Commercial leases and developments for July 20

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 2,604 square feet at 5412 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to Legends Comics & Games from Nostaligia’s Star, LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 1,727 square feet at 392 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suites 105 and 108 in Fresno to SSD Law Firm PC from Fresno Supreme, Inc. Ted Fellner and Shane Richardson were the agents in cooperation with Fortune Associates.
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 960 square feet at 4065 W. Clinton Ave. in Fresno from Fresno Plaza Partners to Phearun Heng & Ly Koung Chea (Chinese restaurant). Doug Cords was the agent.
▪ 1,100 square feet at 1195 Herndon Ave, #105 in Clovis from Clovis-Herndon Center, LLC to Little Caesars. Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents.
▪ 1,296 square feet at 1470 E. Yosemite Ave in Madera from Q/S Tozer Avenue, LLC to Lion’s Den Barber Shop. Gavin Scott was the agent.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 366 N. 12th Ave. in Hanford from Lacey-Hanford Center, LLC to Yogurtland. Anderson and Cords were agents in cooperation with George Ross of GRC Services, Inc.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 17,500 square feet at 4069 W. Shaw Ave., #103 in Fresno to Conner Logistics from Xperss Global Systems. James Griffin was the agents.
▪ 3,760 square feet at 6053 N. Blackstone Ave in Fresno to Zane Ali from Mimi Rudi. Terri Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,178 square feet at 1551 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 112 in Fresno to Valadeo for Congress from Shaw Fresno Properties, LLC. Phil Souza and Luke Tessman were the agents.
▪ 2,844 square feet at 7740 N. Fresno St, Suite 101 in Fresno to Anthony Tran, DDS from Garfield Highlands LP. Souza, Jessica Young, and Ashley Missel were the agents in cooperation with John Nipp of Fresno Commercial.
▪ 53,520 square feet at 30158 Road 68 in Visalia to RePlanet Holdings, Inc. from Hal California Properties. Mike Porte and Lou Ginise were the agents.
Retail California
▪ 1,800 square feet at the southeast corner of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 in Fresno to Nothing Bundt Cakes from Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. Michael Kennedy, Lewis Smith and Michael Arfsten were the agents.
▪ 1,811 square feet at 8078 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to Jay Urabe from J & V Fresno, LLC. Nick Frechou and John Lee were the agents in cooperation with Junus Perry of Premium Commercial Group.
▪ 2,197 square feet at 7090 N. Palm Ave., Suite 107 in Fresno to Venus Nails from Palm Place Investments, LLC. Arfsten and Frechou were the agents.
▪ 3,500 square feet at the southeast corner of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99 in Fresno to Que Pasa from Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. Kennedy and Smith were the agents.
▪ 35,000 square feet at 1673 W. Lacey Blvd. in Hanford to Spencer J. Freeman and Sara Freeman from 1673 W. Lacey, LLC. Arfsten and Smith were the agents in cooperation with Brad Struck and Catherine Gibbons of E Smith Realty.
DEVELOPMENTS
Commercial Retail Associates, Inc.
▪ 21,039 square feet at the southeast corner of Herndon and Brawley avenues in Fresno from RP Investments, LLC to Hawkins Companies, LLC. Doug Cords and Shane Anderson were agents.
▪ 0.5 acres at the southwest corner of Belmont Ave. & 11th Ave. in Fresno from Virgil K. Wrigley to DG-Fresno, CA-2, LP. Nathan Negri, Kevin Grossman, Sam Bogdanovich and Jon Cox were agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 8 unit apartment complex at 5444 N. Del Mar Ave. in Fresno to The Hussain Family Trust from Wayne McFadden. Dustin Ilic was the agent.
