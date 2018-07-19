Fed environmental leader visits Fresno for forum, tour

A top federal bureaucrat visited Fresno on Thursday to talk about environmental concerns in the metro area’s growing industry.
Linda Birnbaum, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, held a community forum with regional environmental advocates, and toured sites of environmental concern.
NIEHS conducts research into the effects of the environment on human disease, as one of the 27 institutes and centers of the National Institutes of Health. Birnbaum and forum members visited the community of Malaga, once a rural area now filled by industry, along with other stops at Daleville and Calwa that are near new large warehouse developments such as Amazon and Ulta Beauty.
