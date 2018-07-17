Big rig destroyed in fire on Highway 99 near downtown Fresno

A big rig was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning after a collision with a Honda SUV near downtown Fresno.
The California Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. as the truck was southbound on Highway 99 north of the Stanislaus Street off-ramp. Arriving Fresno firefighters quickly knocked down the flames and a towering plume of black smoke.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and the CHP said the big rig driver was able to get out before the cab burst into flames.
