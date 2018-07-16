Climber dies on John Muir Trail in Kings Canyon National Park

A 30-year old man died and another was trapped while hiking on the John Muir Trail/Pacific Crest Trail near Center Peak in Kings Canyon National Park.

The two men had been climbing multiple peaks during the day on July 12, according to a release from the National Park Service.

Park rangers received a satellite device SOS call around 4 p.m. from a hiker who reported someone calling for help about halfway up the peak on the northwest side. The hiker was unable to make direct contact due to the terrain and bad weather.

Park rangers responded and found a 37-year-old man who had been hiking with a friend. He was uninjured but unable to ascend or descend from his location. A helicopter was requested, and the man was evacuated.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At about 6:30 p.m. rangers found the other man and confirmed he was dead. His body was recovered the following day and transferred to the Tulare County Coroner’s Office.





Rangers have completed about 20 more search-and-rescue operations this year than they did in mid-July last year. The park service reminded hikers that Monsoon-type weather can happen unexpectedly and bring lightening, strong winds and heavy rains.