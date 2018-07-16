From soccer back to baseball. Watch Chukchansi Park transform overnight

The grounds crew at Chukchansi Park worked overnight this weekend to transform the field from a soccer field back to a baseball diamond following the Fresno FC soccer game on Saturday night in Fresno.
The Fresno Grizzlies host the Sacramento River Cats for a four-game series starting Monday night.
It can take two days with just four grounds crew members to pull the turf from just the infield, but Saturday night’s grounds crew team ranged from 18 at the start to about a dozen at the end, according to Fresno Grizzlies head groundskeeper David Jacinto.
“As we neared completion for the night, they just started wandering off,” Jacinto said.
The field’s transformation was continued all day Sunday focusing on the pitcher’s mound, conditioning of the field, and baseball line painting with some touchup work Monday as well.
According to Steven Andrade, Fresno Grizzlies Fan Experience and Operations Assistant, the pulled turf was donated to Kepler Neighborhood School in downtown Fresno.
Comments