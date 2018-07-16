Woman walking in roadway killed by driver on Highway 41

A woman that the California Highway Patrol reported was walking on Highway 41 near Dinuba Avenue in Fresno County was struck and killed by a driver Sunday night.
The CHP did not identify the victim, pending notification of family. The collision occurred about 10:10 p.m., as Ray Gomez Jr., 55, was driving north on 41 in an area with no street lights when he struck the victim. Other vehicles also struck the victim after the crash and three other drivers stopped. The CHP said other drivers may have also hit the woman and asked anyone who believes they were involved to call 559-705-2200.
Comments