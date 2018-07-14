Wildfire causes evacuations, road closure just west of Yosemite

More than 50 people have been evacuated from the area where a wildfire is burning west of Yosemite National Park, a Sierra National Forest spokesman said Saturday morning.
Around 50 tourists near Savage Trading Post, as well as residents of a nearby home were under mandatory evacuation early Saturday morning. The Cedar Lodge and Red Bud Inn areas were added later Saturday morning to the mandatory evacuation list, the Sierra National Forest tweeted.
The Ferguson Fire also has caused officials to close Highway 140 between mile marker 137 and Yosemite Lodge, according to SNF spokesman Alex Olow. Yosemite National Park visitors can still use Highway 41 and 120 to enter and leave the park.
The fire began near Highway 140 and Hite Cove, in the Merced River canyon near El Portal in Mariposa County. It ignited around 10:35 p.m. Friday and has grown to 130 acres, with 5 percent containment as of Saturday morning, Olow said.
Power lines in the canyon that provide electric power to Yosemite Valley have been turned off for the safety of firefighters, said park spokeswoman Jamie Richards. The park remains open, but there is no estimate of when the power will be restored.
Firefighters worked throughout the night in steep and difficult terrain, Olow said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
