Sheriff’s sergeant injured while responding to grass fire along Highway 41

A Madera County Sheriff’s sergeant received minor injuries to his face while responding to a small grass fire early Friday morning.
The grass fire was reported at around 5:30 a.m. and was located along Highway 41 north of Rocky Cut, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Cal Fire was also on the scene in response to the fire, which was contained to about half of an acre.
The sergeant’s injuries were caused by what a Madera County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson called “unidentified flying debris.” The sergeant was treated at a regional hospital and has been cleared to return to full duty.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, per the sheriff’s department. The department is not releasing the name of the injured sergeant at this time.
