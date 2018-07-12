2 injured, one seriously, in southeast Fresno apartment fire

Two residents of an apartment that erupted in flames Thursday afternoon in southeast Fresno were rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.
One of the victims was seriously injured, with burns on an estimated 30 percent to 40 percent of their body. The second sustained smoke inhalation injuries.
The fire broke out in a complex in the 300 block of South Dearing Avenue, near Chestnut and Ventura avenues, shortly after noon, accord to Battalion Chief Rod Stogdell. Firefighters made entry to the apartment, over a parking stall, and took the victims to safety.
Stogdell said fighting the blaze in the 100-degree temperatures was stressful for firefighters, who took frequent breaks in the shade as their vital conditions were monitored to prevent heat-related injuries.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
