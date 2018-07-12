Arrest made in alleged rape of 15-year-old girl at Hanford church Bible camp

Hanford police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl at a vacation Bible camp held at a local church.
Police started the investigation July 2 after being told of a possible rape involving the victim and the suspect.
The investigation revealed that on June 27, Crispin Ricablanca of Hanford allegedly approached the girl in the women’s restroom at Koinonia Church during vacation Bible camp, police said. They knew each other from camp, police said.
Ricablanca performed numerous sex acts on the victim against her will, police said. He was 18 when the crimes occurred.
Police arrested him Wednesday on suspicion of three felony counts each of oral copulation, rape and sodomy, all by force or fear, and one count of sexual penetration by force or fear.
He’s being held on $775,000 bail. He just graduated from Hanford High West, according to his Facebook page.
