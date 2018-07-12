Commercial leases and developments for July 13

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 11,936 square feet at 4545 N. Marty Ave. in Fresno to Semious USA, Inc. from Kevin DiCeglie. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 4933 W. Jennifer Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Arcadia Solar from Janie Jurovich Living Trust and M2S Properties, LLC. Mike Ryan was the agent.
▪ 549 square feet at 334 Shaw Ave., Suite 104 in Clovis to HoSoPo, Inc. from Sean Reis. Beau Plumlee and Brett Todd were the agents.
▪ 1,739 square feet at 334 Shaw Ave., Suite 125 in Clovis to Sylvania Yu, DDS from Sean Reis. Plumlee and Todd were the agents.
▪ 2,500 square feet at 1832 E. Tulare Ave. in Tulare to Enterprise Rent A Car from Paula Ametjian/The Artmistre Staley Family Limited Partnership. Todd was the agent in cooperation with Mark Saito Company.
▪ 980 square feet at 337 E. Shaw Ave. in Fresno to Ottis Pizza from MCS Mission Village, LLC. Todd and Ted Fellner were the agents.
▪ 1,223 square feet at 2147 Herndon Ave., Suite 104 in Clovis to M. Scott & Company, Inc. from 2147 Herndon LLC. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Re/Max Gold Realty.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 3,380 square feet at 5480 W. Spruce Ave. in Fresno to SSS Hospitality Investments from McCaffrey Development. Terry Giovacchini and Chase Lemley were the agents in cooperation with Bill Daly of Fortune Associates.
▪ 13,000 square feet at 4450 N. Brawley Ave., #114 in Fresno to Leggett & Platt Incorporated from JHS Family LP. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Chris Cammack of Fortune Associates.
▪ 4,154 square feet at 400 Clovis Ave. in Clovis to School of Rock from Tipp Investments, LLC. Tony Cortopassi and Lemley were the agents.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 892 square feet at 2484 N. Chestnut Ave., C-1 in Fresno to Korrey Morris from LJGR, LLC. Luke Tessman was the agent.
▪ 1,488 square feet at 1365 N. Willow Ave., Suite 180 in Clovis to Lori Klatt from Burgess Smith & Wathen Partnership VII. Craig Holdener, Troy McKenney and Walter Smith were the agents.
▪ 1,800 square feet at 2597 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno to My City Screen Printing, Inc. from 2545 Blackstone, LP. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 2,302 square feet at 1512 E. Champlain Ave., Suite 107 in Fresno to Marissa Christensen from Carlulu V, LLC. Holdener and McKenney were the agents in cooperation with Albert Mitchell of The Mitchell Group, Inc.
▪ 5,525 square feet at 1155 E. North Ave., Suite 101 in Fresno to Advance Meditech, LLC from North Pointe BP, LP. Ethan Smith was the agent in cooperation with Connect Realty.
▪ 5,762 square feet at 1155 E. North Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno to Lennox Industries, Inc. from North Pointe, BP, LP. Smith was the agent.
▪ 6,516 square feet at 4381 N. Brawley Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Kochergen Pistachios, LLC from Brawley 7, LLC. Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents.
▪ 7,500 square feet at 1775 Park Street, Bldg. 87 in Selma to McCarty’s Collision Center from Magellan Central Valley I, LLC. Smith, Stoltenberg and Nick Audino were the agents.
▪ 16,839 square feet at 1320 E. Fortune Drive, Suite 102 in Fresno to Universal Meditech from North Pointe BP, LP. Smith was the agent in cooperation with Connect Realty.
▪ 27,016 square feet at 3131 S. Northpointe Drive, Suite 102 in Fresno to Orr Safety Corporation from North Pointe BP, LP. Smith was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 1,115 square feet at 1170 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 111 in Fresno to Sequoia Brewing Company from NMSBPCSLDHB, LLC. Michael Kennedy and Lewis Smith were the agents.
▪ 1,639 square feet at 1170 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 118 in Fresno to Geek Tricks from NMSBPCSLDHB, LLC. Kennedy and Smith were the agents.
▪ 1,360 square feet at 3071 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106 in Fresno to Chic Hair & Nails from Time Square Holdings, LLC. Michael Arfsten and Kennedy were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 24,615 square feet at 911 H St. in Fresno to City of Fresno from Legacy DG Properties, LLC, Geil Family Trust and ELE Alpha, LLC. Brian Decker was the agent in cooperation with Cushman & Wakefield.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial Realty Advisors
▪ 98,818 square feet at 4603 E. Vine Ave. in Fresno to Steve and Michelle McGaughy from Veritiv Operating Company. James Griffin was the agent in cooperation with Mike Ryan of Colliers International.
Newmark Pearson Commercial
▪ 5 acres of land at 1970 Alluvial Ave. in Clovis to Wilson Homes from Springston Trust. Dick Ellsworth and Jeff Wolpert were the agents.
▪ 11,500 square foot retail investment property at 111 and 151 Bullard Ave. in Clovis to Roy and LaVerne McKenney Living Trust from Limata Properties. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Michael Kennedy of Retail California.
▪ 144,000 square foot industrial investment property at 2945-2965 S. Angus Ave. in Fresno to Angus North, LLC from the Wooton Group, LLC. McKenney and Holdener were the agents.
