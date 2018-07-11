Madera police sweep riverbed just in case as fire erupts

Madera police officers searched the Fresno Riverbed Tuesday night for campers who might be in the path of a fire that erupted behind a mobile home park near the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue on the northeast side of the city.
A police spokesman said firefighters knocked down the flames from the large fire and no one was hurt. Police and city officials have worked in recent months to enforce an anti-camping ordinance in the riverbed.
Just how the fire started is under investigation, but it could possibly have been from a campfire.
