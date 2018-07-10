On Thursday, Build-a-Bear will host its first ever Pay Your Age Day and sell any of its "furry friends" at the cost of the child's age. Outfit and accessories, however, are sold separately. Both the Fresno and Visalia stores are participating in the promo.
A Build-a-Bear promo that's potentially as low as $1? Here's how to get a teddy bear

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

July 10, 2018 11:06 PM

Always wanted a stuffed animal from Build-a-Bear Workshop but the cost was a bit much?

Or ready to add to your teddy bear collection and make "your-own furry friend?"

Build-a-Bear is offering quite the promotion that could help parents and grandparents all around save money, while bringing a big smile to a child.

On Thursday, Build-a-Bear will host its first ever Pay Your Age Day and sell any of its "furry friends" at the cost of the child's age.

So if Little Joey is 3 years old, he could get a bear for just $3.

If sisters Christy and Misty are 6 and 4, they each could get a bear for a total of $10.

Keep in mind, a Build-a-Bear stuffed animal can sometimes cost $35.

So that's quite the savings. And kids get to experience the process of building their bear from scratch.

There are a few catches.

▪The offer is good only in stores, not online.

▪The child must be present upon purchase.

▪It's one stuffed animal per child.

▪If the baby is younger than 1 year old, the bear is still $1.

▪If the child is older than 29, the cost of the bear remains no more than $29.

▪Other offers cannot be combined.

▪And it's while supplies last.

Another important note is that any stuffed animal outfits and accessories are sold separately.

So if you're looking to dress up your new teddy in a Star Wars costume, for example, you'll pay your child's age for the bear, plus the standard cost for the costume.

Both the Build-a-Bear Workshop in Fresno (at Fashion Fair mall) and Visalia confirmed they are participating in the promo.

Store hours are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. An employee at the Fresno store said they might try to open at 9 a.m. in anticipation of the demand.

Lastly, those looking to participate must first enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program or provide an email address and name (for those 18 and older) so that the child can pay his or her age for a furry friend.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

