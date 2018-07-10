A Build-a-Bear promo that's potentially as low as $1? Here's how to get a teddy bear

Always wanted a stuffed animal from Build-a-Bear Workshop but the cost was a bit much?
Or ready to add to your teddy bear collection and make "your-own furry friend?"
Build-a-Bear is offering quite the promotion that could help parents and grandparents all around save money, while bringing a big smile to a child.
On Thursday, Build-a-Bear will host its first ever Pay Your Age Day and sell any of its "furry friends" at the cost of the child's age.
So if Little Joey is 3 years old, he could get a bear for just $3.
If sisters Christy and Misty are 6 and 4, they each could get a bear for a total of $10.
Keep in mind, a Build-a-Bear stuffed animal can sometimes cost $35.
So that's quite the savings. And kids get to experience the process of building their bear from scratch.
There are a few catches.
▪The offer is good only in stores, not online.
▪The child must be present upon purchase.
▪It's one stuffed animal per child.
▪If the baby is younger than 1 year old, the bear is still $1.
▪If the child is older than 29, the cost of the bear remains no more than $29.
▪Other offers cannot be combined.
▪And it's while supplies last.
Another important note is that any stuffed animal outfits and accessories are sold separately.
So if you're looking to dress up your new teddy in a Star Wars costume, for example, you'll pay your child's age for the bear, plus the standard cost for the costume.
Both the Build-a-Bear Workshop in Fresno (at Fashion Fair mall) and Visalia confirmed they are participating in the promo.
Store hours are 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. An employee at the Fresno store said they might try to open at 9 a.m. in anticipation of the demand.
Lastly, those looking to participate must first enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program or provide an email address and name (for those 18 and older) so that the child can pay his or her age for a furry friend.
Comments