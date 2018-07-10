Wildfire breaks out in North Fork as fire crews battle tire shop fire in Oakhurst

A wildfire has prompted evacuations and threatened structures in North Fork as of Tuesday evening.
The School Fire was reported just before 6 p.m. near Road 230 and Road 225 by Cal Fire's Madera, Mariposa and Merced Unit.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office is helping with evacuations. Deputies are going door to door and alerting residents by phone, said spokeswoman Kayla Serratto.
Only residents are being let through Road 274 and Road 225, according to the California Highway Patrol, and only fire personnel are being let through Road 230 and Road 225.
Cal Fire says structures are threatened and firefighters are aggressively fighting the fire from the ground and air.
The CHP reported a brush fire near an Oakhurst tire shop along Highway 41 around the same time, but Serratto said the fire had been put out.
