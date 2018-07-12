There’s a place in Fresno for homeless that has an environmentally-friendly approach

The Dakota Eco Village in central Fresno is a transitional homeless shelter with an environmentally-friendly approach.
Since 2013, the shelter takes in anywhere from 11-13 people at a time who are vetted through a drug test, background check and interview process. When people begin their stay, they create a one-year exit plan to move into more permanent housing.
Founded by a retired teacher, Nancy Waidtlow, the 0.6-acre site includes a a two-bedroom home with a communal kitchen and living space, a vegetable garden and multiple fruit trees, an outdoor shower and kitchen, and multiple tent structures, including two energy efficient structures designed by architect Art Dyson.
Everyone at the eco village contributes with their skills and talents, whether it’s maintaining the garden, doing repairs in the home or creating art.
