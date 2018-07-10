Reedley police: Death of mom, two kids may be murder-suicide

Reedley police say the death of a mother and two young children Monday night is a possible murder-suicide.
Lt. Marc Ediger said officers went to the 600 block of East Myrtle about 7:30 p.m. in response to a medical aid call at an apartment complex.
Officers discovered a woman and two children — and all three were "unresponsive" and pronounced dead.
The woman was identified as Vera Lucia Diaz Nunez, 32, who was the mother of the 21-month-old girl, Miranda Farfan Diaz, and 4-year-old boy, Octavio Farfan Diaz. . Autopsies are scheduled for the three and Ediger said there are no outstanding suspects in the case.
Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call the department at 559-637-4250.
