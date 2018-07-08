Mother, 11-year-old daughter die in Highway 41 crash in Lemoore

A Lemoore mother and her daughter died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Highway 41, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Hanford CHP spokesman Ken Bird said Sunday that Maria Torres, 44, and her 11-year-old daughter were killed after Torres ran a red light at Hanford-Armona Road just before 2 p.m.
Bird said Torres was westbound in a 2015 Honda Accord when for an unknown reason she ran the red light and was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup headed north on Highway 41. The Honda and Chevy hit two other cars that were in the left-turn lane of southbound Highway 41, Bird said.
The driver of the Chevy only complained of pain and the drivers in the other two vehicles that were struck were not injured, Bird said.
Bird said everyone involved was wearing seat belts, and alcohol or drugs don't appear to be a factor in the crash.
Comments