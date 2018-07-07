Grass fire grows to 50 acres north of Fresno, briefly threatens homes

Fire crews were attempting to put out a wildfire that grew to 50 acres Saturday in eastern Madera County.
Cal Fire crews from Madera, Mariposa and Fresno units responded to the fire in grassland near Highway 41 and Road 204. The fire was at 50 percent contained by 5 p.m., according to officials from the Cal Fire Mariposa command center.
The fire initially threatened homes, according to the fire officials, but they said that crews had contained the fire size and it did not pose a risk to area homes by 5 p.m. Fire crews responded to the fire just before 3 p.m.
It was unclear what started the fire or how long it would take to extinguish the flames..
